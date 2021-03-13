Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $3.33 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 73,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Motco boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of IWR stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.54. 124,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,933. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.34. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $74.80.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

