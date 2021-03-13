Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Decreases Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in The Southern were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,750,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,213,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154,842 shares during the period. Rare Infrastructure Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 1,755,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,845,000 after acquiring an additional 856,281 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,832,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,563,321,000 after acquiring an additional 822,854 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 150.8% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,113,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,392,000 after acquiring an additional 669,801 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 245.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 662,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,935,000 after acquiring an additional 471,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Southern from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI cut shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.27.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $152,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,099,362.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $454,000 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.98. 86,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,050,039. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

