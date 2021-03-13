Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Cuts Stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWI traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,296. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $29.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.02 and its 200-day moving average is $26.67.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

