Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Buys New Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,807 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in T-Mobile US by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,730,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,828,155,000 after buying an additional 1,264,809 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 83.1% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 7,690,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $879,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490,401 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 6.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,446,467 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $737,218,000 after purchasing an additional 370,320 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,473,655 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $738,122,000 after purchasing an additional 127,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 12.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,933,743 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $449,863,000 after purchasing an additional 436,619 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMUS. KeyCorp raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.04.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $4,866,800.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,351,296.00. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $127.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.99 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.87. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $135.54.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

