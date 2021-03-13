Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Acquires Shares of 10,756 Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,756 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Plug Power by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Plug Power by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,682 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 3rd quarter worth $1,714,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

PLUG has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Plug Power from $14.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Plug Power from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.43.

In related news, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 573,268 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $37,732,499.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,280 shares in the company, valued at $56,294,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Maureen O. Helmer sold 15,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $400,076.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,228.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,065,525 shares of company stock worth $54,740,531 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $47.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.78 and a 200 day moving average of $32.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.18 and a beta of 1.81. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

