Citigroup Trims Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Target Price to $15.00

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ROOT. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Root in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Root in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Root in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Root in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Root in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Root presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROOT opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. Root has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $29.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.00.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $50.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Root will post -4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Root in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Root in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Root in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Root in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Root in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. Root is a technology company revolutionizing personal insurance with a pricing model based upon fairness and a modern customer experience. Root's modern, mobile-first customer experience is designed to make insurance simple.

