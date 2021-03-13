Citigroup Inc. Sells 4,803 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,803 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of RenaissanceRe worth $4,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Shares of RNR opened at $165.86 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $113.27 and a 52-week high of $201.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.56. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 2.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

Several analysts have commented on RNR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $199.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RenaissanceRe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.14.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.