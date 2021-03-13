Citigroup Inc. Sells 18,246 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,246 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $4,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $25.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.82 and its 200-day moving average is $25.41. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $26.10.

