Citigroup Inc. Sells 17,982 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,982 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of Celanese worth $9,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Celanese by 55.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,532,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,492 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Celanese during the third quarter worth about $73,861,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Celanese by 296.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 713,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,718,000 after purchasing an additional 533,403 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth $20,409,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth $19,956,000. 97.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total value of $103,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,832.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Celanese from $130.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Celanese from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America cut Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Celanese from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Celanese currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.05.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $147.56 on Thursday. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $52.70 and a 1 year high of $152.60. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.54%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

