Citigroup Inc. Sells 139 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Alleghany worth $5,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the first quarter worth about $61,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Alleghany by 33.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alleghany by 215.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany stock opened at $645.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of -136.56 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $609.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $583.52. Alleghany Co. has a 12 month low of $426.87 and a 12 month high of $663.56.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.73. Alleghany had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($6.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alleghany Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Y has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $634.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Alleghany from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

