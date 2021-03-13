Citigroup Inc. Sells 10,856 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,982 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 10,856 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of The Cooper Companies worth $10,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,329,227 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $785,229,000 after acquiring an additional 753,466 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 720,456 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $261,756,000 after acquiring an additional 112,257 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 636,784 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $231,357,000 after acquiring an additional 7,858 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 540,935 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $182,360,000 after acquiring an additional 9,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Cooper Companies by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 469,886 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $158,408,000 after purchasing an additional 39,994 shares in the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total value of $30,990,501.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,029,555.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COO stock opened at $382.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 79.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $382.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $236.68 and a 52-week high of $401.92.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $680.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.67 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.69.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

