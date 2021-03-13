Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,551 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $8,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Pegasystems by 259.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Pegasystems by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total transaction of $132,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,159.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,984 shares of company stock valued at $989,685. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA traded down $4.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.57. The company had a trading volume of 810 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,994. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.32 and a beta of 1.24. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $148.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 19.29%. Analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PEGA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

