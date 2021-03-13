Citigroup Inc. Purchases 6,694 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,694 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $7,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 623,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,292,000 after purchasing an additional 25,571 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 477,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,592,000 after purchasing an additional 19,320 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 308,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,161,000 after purchasing an additional 73,766 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 243,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,080,000 after purchasing an additional 15,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verde Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 227,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,834,000 after purchasing an additional 24,388 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XMMO stock traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $82.84. 647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,163. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $39.36 and a 12 month high of $89.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.91 and a 200 day moving average of $74.77.

