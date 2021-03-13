Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 41.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,040 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $7,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACWI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter worth $896,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

Shares of ACWI stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.68. The stock had a trading volume of 57,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,111,354. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $53.31 and a 12-month high of $96.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.