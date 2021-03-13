Citigroup Inc. Has $9.35 Million Stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 43.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 545,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,784 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $9,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 8,114 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 707,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,137,000 after acquiring an additional 40,763 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 12,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,965.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 131,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PK opened at $22.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $23.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.86. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.25.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.33). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 19.63% and a negative net margin of 71.01%. Equities research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PK. Compass Point upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.25 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Park Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.02.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

