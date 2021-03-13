Citigroup Inc. Has $8.99 Million Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $8,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $192,742,000 after acquiring an additional 318,995 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,351,368 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $144,624,000 after acquiring an additional 202,325 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $123,073,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 372,221 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,835,000 after acquiring an additional 147,892 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 532,570 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,996,000 after acquiring an additional 141,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

UHS traded up $3.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.20 and a twelve month high of $143.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.48.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.71. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

UHS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.45.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

