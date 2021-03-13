Citigroup Inc. Has $5.46 Million Stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,754 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.18% of National Health Investors worth $5,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,475,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,582,000 after purchasing an additional 266,783 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 52.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,157,000 after acquiring an additional 178,095 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,210,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,737,000 after acquiring an additional 78,743 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 83.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 132,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after acquiring an additional 60,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,599,000. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $76.18 on Friday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.37 and a 12-month high of $76.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.71 and a 200-day moving average of $65.07. The company has a quick ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 13.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $81.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 56.94%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho cut National Health Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded National Health Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. National Health Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

In related news, Director Robert G. Adams purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.75 per share, for a total transaction of $135,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

