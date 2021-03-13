Citigroup Inc. Has $10.51 Million Stock Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,439 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $10,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,902,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,470,000 after buying an additional 80,900 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Matthew 25 Management Corp boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp now owns 171,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $1,990,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EWBC shares. UBS Group raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $75.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $77.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $416.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.02 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $90,105.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,528.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 9,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $448,709.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,438 shares of company stock worth $664,035. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

