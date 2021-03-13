Citigroup Inc. Grows Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 43.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 513,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 155,222 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.23% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $6,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APLE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,449,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,454,000 after acquiring an additional 482,781 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 29,416.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,562,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546,862 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 397.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,034,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424,715 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 281.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,557,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,947 shares during the period. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of APLE traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.84. The company had a trading volume of 27,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,781. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $15.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -34.05 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

