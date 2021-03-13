Citigroup Inc. Buys 273,201 Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 733.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 273,201 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $11,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AY. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 17,005 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 259,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,422,000 after purchasing an additional 18,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,472,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AY opened at $36.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a twelve month low of $17.74 and a twelve month high of $48.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.63). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 6.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 275.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 25 assets comprising 1,496 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 10.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

