Citigroup Inc. Acquires 83,260 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 387.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,739 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,260 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.27% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $10,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AEIS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,864,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 377,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,600,000 after acquiring an additional 201,426 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,694,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $552,174,000 after acquiring an additional 184,443 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,080,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 288,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,130,000 after purchasing an additional 81,956 shares during the period. 95.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Energy Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.75.

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $103.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.84 and its 200 day moving average is $89.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.38 and a 52-week high of $125.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $370.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.66 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 23.64%. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

