Citigroup Inc. Acquires 36,646 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 156.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,069 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,646 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $9,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Credicorp stock opened at $153.32 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.90. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1 year low of $110.47 and a 1 year high of $178.63. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The bank reported $8.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $6.50. Credicorp had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 4.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Credicorp in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Santander raised Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Credicorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.33.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

