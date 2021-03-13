Citigroup Inc. Acquires 21,233 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,156 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,233 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $5,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDK. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CDK Global during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in CDK Global during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in CDK Global by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in CDK Global by 1,554.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDK stock opened at $52.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.32 and a 200-day moving average of $48.37. CDK Global, Inc. has a one year low of $29.12 and a one year high of $55.51.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.06). CDK Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 62.84%. The company had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. CDK Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

