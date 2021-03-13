Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $55.00 target price on the network equipment provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

CSCO stock opened at $48.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $49.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.67.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,324,408. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000. Edgar Lomax Co. VA grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the third quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 1,659,973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $65,386,000 after acquiring an additional 57,050 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 27,623 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 406,899 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,209,000 after purchasing an additional 56,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 7,213 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

