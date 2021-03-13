Circassia Group (LON:CIR) Shares Gap Up to $25.80

Shares of Circassia Group Plc (LON:CIR) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.80 ($0.34), but opened at GBX 26.80 ($0.35). Circassia Group shares last traded at GBX 27.05 ($0.35), with a volume of 184,747 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of £107.36 million and a P/E ratio of -2.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 25.25 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 26.21.

Circassia Group Company Profile (LON:CIR)

Circassia Group Plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of respiratory products. It operates through three segments: NIOX, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), and LungFit. The company markets NIOX and NIOX VERO for use in asthma diagnosis and management; Tudorza for the treatment of COPD; and Duaklir, a fixed-dose combination of the long-acting muscarinic antagonist aclidinium bromide and long-acting beta agonist formoterol fumarate, which is administered twice-daily through the breath actuated Pressair inhaler for the maintenance treatment of COPD.

