Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,043,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 79,509 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $55,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 605.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,632 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 59.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,763 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,487 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Ciena by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 480,005 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,051,000 after purchasing an additional 88,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $54.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.83. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $30.58 and a 52-week high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $757.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.24 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Rick Hamilton sold 9,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $534,999.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total transaction of $98,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,678 shares of company stock worth $2,298,524 in the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley increased their target price on Ciena from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ciena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.43.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

