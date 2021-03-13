CI Investments Inc. Has $400.64 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,019,404 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 326,898 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.8% of CI Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $400,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 25,972 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Apple by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,056,384 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $670,932,000 after purchasing an additional 92,629 shares during the period. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 35,334 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 16,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.01.

AAPL stock opened at $119.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.18. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

