Chrono.tech (TIME) Trading Up 71.5% Over Last Week

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One Chrono.tech coin can currently be bought for about $12.60 or 0.00022282 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded 71.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Chrono.tech has a total market cap of $8.95 million and approximately $34,619.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00049096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00012161 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $366.32 or 0.00647866 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 107% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001383 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.52 or 0.00064595 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00025654 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00035747 BTC.

Chrono.tech Profile

Chrono.tech (CRYPTO:TIME) is a coin. It launched on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech . The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

Chrono.tech Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using U.S. dollars.

