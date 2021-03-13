Christine Ring Sells 2,000 Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Stock

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) General Counsel Christine Ring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $82,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NRIX stock opened at $44.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.15. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $52.38.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NRIX. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRIX. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company's lead product candidates in preclinical stage include NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

