Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS LDSVF opened at $8,900.00 on Tuesday. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a one year low of $6,428.00 and a one year high of $9,880.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8,860.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8,784.86.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & SprÃ¼ngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Pangburn's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, and KÃ¼fferle brands. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as through its approximately 500 shops.

