China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,563,600 shares, an increase of 208.5% from the February 11th total of 831,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 84.9 days.

OTCMKTS CHOLF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.05. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,297. China Oilfield Services has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.86.

Get China Oilfield Services alerts:

About China Oilfield Services

China Oilfield Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated offshore oilfield services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Drilling Services, Well Services, Marine Support Services, and Geophysical Acquisition and Surveying Services.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for China Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.