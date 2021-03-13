China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Short Interest Down 95.9% in February

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 95.9% from the February 11th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CIADY traded up $2.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.42. 2,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,759. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.55 and a 200-day moving average of $53.80. China Mengniu Dairy has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $66.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15.
China Mengniu Dairy Company Profile
