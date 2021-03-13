China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Short Interest Down 95.9% in February

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 95.9% from the February 11th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CIADY traded up $2.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.42. 2,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,759. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.55 and a 200-day moving average of $53.80. China Mengniu Dairy has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $66.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Profile

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment manufactures and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, and yogurt.

