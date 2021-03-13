China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) Short Interest Update

China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 77.8% from the February 11th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

JRJC stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.65. The company had a trading volume of 15,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,379. China Finance Online has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $31.40. The company has a market capitalization of $28.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.52.

China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Finance Online had a negative return on equity of 53.00% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Finance Online stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,901 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.42% of China Finance Online worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

China Finance Online Company Profile

China Finance Online Co Limited; together with its subsidiaries, provides web-based financial services in the People's Republic of China (PRC) and Hong Kong. The company operates through three segments: Commodities Brokerage Services; Online Financial Information and Advisory Service, and Other Related Services; and Hong Kong Brokerage Services.

