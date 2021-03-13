China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) Short Interest Update

China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 77.8% from the February 11th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
JRJC stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.65. The company had a trading volume of 15,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,379. China Finance Online has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $31.40. The company has a market capitalization of $28.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.52.
China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Finance Online had a negative return on equity of 53.00% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter.
China Finance Online Company Profile
China Finance Online Co Limited; together with its subsidiaries, provides web-based financial services in the People's Republic of China (PRC) and Hong Kong. The company operates through three segments: Commodities Brokerage Services; Online Financial Information and Advisory Service, and Other Related Services; and Hong Kong Brokerage Services.
