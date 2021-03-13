Chilton Investment Co. LLC Takes $241,000 Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,109 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Weil Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 7,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,874 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the third quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 10,010 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 11,786 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, New Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on VZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.75. The stock had a trading volume of 847,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,046,609. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

