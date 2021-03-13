Chilton Investment Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 4,500 VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 10,322.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 676,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,692,000 after purchasing an additional 670,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,262,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 308,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,822,000 after purchasing an additional 11,493 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,594,000 after acquiring an additional 14,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MOO traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.35. 718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,510. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a one year low of $42.52 and a one year high of $88.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.11 and a 200-day moving average of $75.43.

About VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

