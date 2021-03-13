Chilton Investment Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 4,500 VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 10,322.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 676,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,692,000 after purchasing an additional 670,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,262,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 308,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,822,000 after purchasing an additional 11,493 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,594,000 after acquiring an additional 14,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MOO traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.35. 718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,510. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a one year low of $42.52 and a one year high of $88.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.11 and a 200-day moving average of $75.43.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

