Chilton Investment Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 61,911,408 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $289,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416,967 shares during the period. Exor Investments UK LLP boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 11,708,722 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $54,797,000 after buying an additional 962,161 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,628,253 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,930,000 after buying an additional 427,766 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,755,039 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,059,000 after buying an additional 376,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,635,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,336,000 after buying an additional 199,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $4.39. 117,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,990,419. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.70, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average is $4.88. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $7.61.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0727 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for uranium, silver, and copper deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

