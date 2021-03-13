Chilton Investment Co. LLC Has $630,000 Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,684,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $290,607,000 after buying an additional 1,006,280 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,662,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,782,000 after buying an additional 1,122,287 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,639,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,716,000 after buying an additional 343,869 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,579,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,017,000 after buying an additional 69,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 2,475,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,747,000 after buying an additional 387,874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.31. 308,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,927,140. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -550.40, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $45.76 and a 52 week high of $67.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.07.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

