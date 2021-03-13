Chilton Investment Co. LLC Cuts Stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in HEICO by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,219,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $161,454,000 after purchasing an additional 48,683 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in HEICO by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 803,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $106,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,313,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in HEICO by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 337,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,724,000 after purchasing an additional 50,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its position in HEICO by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 121,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,040,000 after purchasing an additional 25,730 shares during the last quarter. 26.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total value of $36,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,452.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.90, for a total transaction of $347,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,569.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

HEI stock traded up $3.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,484. HEICO Co. has a 1 year low of $52.01 and a 1 year high of $141.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.99 and its 200-day moving average is $122.10.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. HEICO had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $417.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. HEICO’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HEI. Truist increased their price objective on shares of HEICO from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HEICO in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of HEICO from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on HEICO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.18.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

