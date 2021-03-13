Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chevron in a report issued on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.34. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Chevron’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.11 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.81.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $111.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $214.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.35. Chevron has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $112.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its holdings in Chevron by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

