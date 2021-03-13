Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $111.26. 850,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,680,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.22. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $112.55. The firm has a market cap of $214.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Tudor Pickering downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank downgraded Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.81.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

