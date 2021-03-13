Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,715 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.81.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.81. The stock had a trading volume of 421,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,680,805. The company has a market capitalization of $215.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.11, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $112.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.22.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

