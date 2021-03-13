Chesswood Group Limited (CHW.TO) (TSE:CHW) PT Raised to C$11.75 at Cormark

Chesswood Group Limited (CHW.TO) (TSE:CHW) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Cormark from C$8.25 to C$11.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.14% from the stock’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for Chesswood Group Limited (CHW.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

CHW opened at C$9.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.66. The company has a market cap of C$149.06 million and a PE ratio of -27.70. Chesswood Group Limited has a 1 year low of C$3.33 and a 1 year high of C$9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 445.15, a quick ratio of 42.44 and a current ratio of 44.41.

About Chesswood Group Limited (CHW.TO)

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. It operates through Equipment Financing – U.S. and Equipment Financing Â- Canada segments. The Equipment Financing – U.S. segment offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms in the lower 48 states of the United States.

