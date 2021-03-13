Chesswood Group Limited (CHW.TO) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:CHW)

Chesswood Group Limited (CHW.TO) (TSE:CHW) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Chesswood Group Limited (CHW.TO) in a research report issued on Thursday, March 11th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the year. Cormark currently has a “NA” rating and a $11.75 price target on the stock.

Shares of CHW stock opened at C$9.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.66. The company has a current ratio of 36.88, a quick ratio of 35.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 455.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$149.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.10. Chesswood Group Limited has a 12 month low of C$3.33 and a 12 month high of C$9.95.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Chesswood Group Limited (CHW.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -50.00%.

About Chesswood Group Limited (CHW.TO)

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. It operates through Equipment Financing – U.S. and Equipment Financing Â- Canada segments. The Equipment Financing – U.S. segment offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms in the lower 48 states of the United States.

