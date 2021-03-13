Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Insider Sells $948,750.00 in Stock

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $948,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

John R. Schimkaitis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,750 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total value of $282,342.50.

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $118.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.00. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1 year low of $69.47 and a 1 year high of $119.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 14.84%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 48.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Maxim Group raised their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPK. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. AJO LP bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

