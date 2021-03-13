ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Receives $83.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.63.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCXI. TheStreet downgraded ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ChemoCentryx in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on ChemoCentryx from $83.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on ChemoCentryx from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ:CCXI traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.37. The company had a trading volume of 451,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,636. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.64 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.88. ChemoCentryx has a 12-month low of $30.72 and a 12-month high of $70.29. The company has a current ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 58.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other ChemoCentryx news, insider Pui San Kwan sold 8,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $582,384.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 17,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $1,145,411.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,279,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,203,947.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,761 shares of company stock worth $8,476,482 in the last 90 days. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 83,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,737,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 10,224 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $552,000. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

