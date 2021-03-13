Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 73.70% and a negative net margin of 76.55%.

Shares of NASDAQ CEMI traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.53. The company had a trading volume of 13,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,408. The company has a market capitalization of $91.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Chembio Diagnostics has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $15.89.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum upgraded Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chembio Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, Dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

