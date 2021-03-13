Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Chegg by 18,377.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 596,714 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Chegg by 196.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 108,483 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chegg by 107.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 15,543 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Chegg by 709.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Chegg by 12.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHGG. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Chegg from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on Chegg from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Chegg from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Chegg from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.76.

In related news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $2,551,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,930,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,960,990.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 51,505 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $4,643,175.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,438,333.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 461,963 shares of company stock worth $44,497,807. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $89.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.08. Chegg, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $115.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of -446.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

