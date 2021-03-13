Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,028 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $5,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHKP. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 384.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $114.43 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $80.06 and a 52 week high of $139.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.96 and a 200-day moving average of $122.33.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $563.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.03 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Pritchard Capital increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.57.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

