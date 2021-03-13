ChartEx (CHART) Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. During the last seven days, ChartEx has traded 85.5% higher against the US dollar. ChartEx has a market capitalization of $2.41 million and approximately $719,582.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChartEx coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.50 or 0.00462502 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00062971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00053651 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00069986 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.05 or 0.00085086 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.39 or 0.00518993 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00012549 BTC.

About ChartEx

ChartEx was first traded on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro . The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

