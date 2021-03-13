Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Egerton Capital UK LLP

Egerton Capital UK LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,729,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594,618 shares during the period. Charter Communications comprises 6.5% of Egerton Capital UK LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Egerton Capital UK LLP owned approximately 0.89% of Charter Communications worth $1,144,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,475,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $2,738,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth about $3,221,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 11.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,952,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $668.74.

CHTR stock opened at $624.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $345.67 and a 1-year high of $681.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $618.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $628.46. The firm has a market cap of $120.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.26, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at $24,378,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.